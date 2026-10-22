HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 23, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: A thick layer of smog enveloped India Gate as Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 238 in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). After recording its first ‘poor’ AQI of the season on Wednesday, Stage 1 of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was invoked across the Capital, with authorities enforcing dust-mitigation measures and existing rules on construction, demolition and waste management. (Photo: ANI)

What: Nykaaland 2026

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

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When: October 23 to 25

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: ₹1,299 (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Krishna Das Live

Where: Brahmkamal Hall, Auditorium, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre - IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka

When: October 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹2,999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)

#LitTalk

What: Long Night of Literatures 2026

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 23

Timing: 5pm to 11pm

Entry: ₹50 (Venue fee)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Clay fest

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: October 23 & 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

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#TuneIn

{{^usCountry}} What: Frindi: Jugalbandi: French & Hindi {{/usCountry}}

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Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: October 23

Timing: 1.30pm to 3pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Terra Fest 2026

Where: Triveni Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: October 23 to 28

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: The Lotus And The Swan (Director: Nirmal Chander)

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: October 23

Timing: 5pm to 7pm

Entry: ₹350 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

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#DelhiTalkies

What: Kauthig Pahadi Mela

Where: Japanese Park, 148/3, Pocket E, Pocket 2, Sector 11, Rohini

When: October 23 to 25

Timing: 10am to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Clay Home Decor

Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash I

When: October 23

Timing: 3.30pm & 5pm

Entry: ₹599 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Halki Halki Fati? Ft. Vikas Kush Sharma

Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: October 23

Timing: 7pm & 9.30pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

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#FleaSpree

What: Artisanal Market - Diwali & Karwa Chauth Special

Where: Horizon Plaza, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram

When: October 23 & 24

Timing: 12pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction