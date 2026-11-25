#Staged
What: Daastan-e-Yusuf: A Tribute to Dilip Kumar (Director: Nidhikant Pandey)
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: IIC Double Bill – Bharatanatyam Recital Ft. Aranyani Bhargav
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium & Gandhi-King Memorial Plaza, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 26
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Russian Culture Evening – Fashion Show
Where: Russian House, 24, Firoz Shah Road, Mandi House
When: November 26
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free (Must carry: Printed copy of ID card)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Aaj Kavita Ft. Janardan Gond, Mahesh Alok, Sandeep Tiwari & Nidheesh Tyagi
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: November 26
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Tanmaya – The Odissi Experience Ft. Guru Sharon Lowen, Vishwanath Mangaraj & Nitisha Nanda{{/usCountry}}
What: Tanmaya – The Odissi Experience Ft. Guru Sharon Lowen, Vishwanath Mangaraj & Nitisha Nanda{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 26
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: ₹200 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Witnessing the Change – Who Tells The Story of Our Times? (Panelists: Dibakar Banerjee, Ambarish Satwik & Neha Dixit)
Where: Kunzum Books, M-60, Greater Kailash II
When: November 26
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Clay Calendar
Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash I
When: November 26
Timing: 3.35pm
Entry: ₹699 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Akal Ke Ghode: A Comedy Game Show By Kaustubh Agarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 26
Timing: 6.30pm & 9.30pm
Entry: ₹699 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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