HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: The Yamuna Ferry was recently under inspection at Sonia Vihar Sports Club. This service is to be launched soon, ahead of Chhath Puja (November 13-16), in Delhi. According to government officials, the one-hour cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a 5-km stretch of the river and offering passengers some panoramic views of the ghats as well as the natural landscape along the riverbanks. The tickets are likely to be priced at around ₹500 per person. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

What: Universo Ferrari India

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

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When: October 19 to November 1

Timing: 8.50am to 6pm

Entry: ₹2,125 (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)

#Staged

What: Daddy Digga (Director: Aryan Madhok)

Where: Lilanoor Centre, 389, Block A, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II

When: October 27

Timing: 6pm

Entry: ₹200 (Tickets available here)

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#CineCall

What: Yaadon Ki Baaraat (Director: Nasir Hussain)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Threshold of Traces: Stitched with an Amber Thread

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 25 to 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

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#PlayDate

{{^usCountry}} What: Workshop | Scented Candle Making {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop | Scented Candle Making {{/usCountry}}

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Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash 1

When: October 27

Timing: 4pm

Entry: ₹899 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Wildlife Conservation and Communities in Transition: Film Screenings | Shadows of Harmony: Living with Bears in Zanskar; Friend of the Floricans; Birds and Buffaloes: A story of Two Van Gujjar Boys; Echoes of Dugong

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 27

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Duo Ft. Vivek Samtani & Rohit Singh

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 27

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Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Dastkar Festival of Lights

Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur

When: October 22 to November 3

Timing: 11am to 7.30pm | Till 10pm from Friday to Sunday

Entry: ₹50 (Available at the venue)

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Vani – Benarasi Station

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: October 26 & 27

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction