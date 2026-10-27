HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 27, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Universo Ferrari India
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
When: October 19 to November 1
Timing: 8.50am to 6pm
Entry: ₹2,125 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)
#Staged
What: Daddy Digga (Director: Aryan Madhok)
Where: Lilanoor Centre, 389, Block A, Masjid Moth Road, South Extension II
When: October 27
Timing: 6pm
Entry: ₹200 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#CineCall
What: Yaadon Ki Baaraat (Director: Nasir Hussain)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Threshold of Traces: Stitched with an Amber Thread
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 25 to 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Scented Candle Making{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Scented Candle Making{{/usCountry}}
Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash 1
When: October 27
Timing: 4pm
Entry: ₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Wildlife Conservation and Communities in Transition: Film Screenings | Shadows of Harmony: Living with Bears in Zanskar; Friend of the Floricans; Birds and Buffaloes: A story of Two Van Gujjar Boys; Echoes of Dugong
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 27
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo Ft. Vivek Samtani & Rohit Singh
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 27
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Dastkar Festival of Lights
Where: Nature Bazaar, Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Modh, Chhatarpur
When: October 22 to November 3
Timing: 11am to 7.30pm | Till 10pm from Friday to Sunday
Entry: ₹50 (Available at the venue)
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Vani – Benarasi Station
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: October 26 & 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction