#DelhiTalkies
What: Forces of Fashion – Immersive Couture Exhibit
Where: DLF Emporio, 4, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: November 29 to December 2
Timing: 11.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Kommune Delhi-NCR's Artsemble – Poetry, Stories, Music
Where: The Terrace By Kanaka, CBR II, Kh No 360, Sultanpur
When: November 29
Timing: 3pm
Entry: ₹149 – ₹499 (Book here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sultanpur (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Dilli ki Ghar ki Mehfil by Shayari on Wheels (SoW)
Where: Jangpura Extension
When: November 29
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Children’s Day Out
Where: Cafe Casa Dunes, Khasra 927/1, ETC Village, Mahipalpur Extension, Bypass Road, Aerocity
When: November 29
Timing: 1pm to 5pm
Entry: By Reservation (Call: +91 9090000755){{/usCountry}}
Entry: By Reservation (Call: +91 9090000755){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Artmosphere – A Creative Contexture (Curator: Aarti Uppal Singla)
Where: The Stainless Gallery, Ishwar Nagar, New Friends Colony
When: November 27 to December 1
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Court Martial (Director: Arvind Gaur)
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 29
Timing: 5pm & 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: November 29
Timing: 5pm & 8pm
Entry: ₹1,999 onwards (Book here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
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