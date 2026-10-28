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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Thursday, October 29 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 23:12:02 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: Karwa Chauth vibes have taken over the city today as women have been seen shopping for festive bangles and jewellery. Here's a shopper who paused to get mehendi applied on her hands, near Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, on Tuesday. (Photo: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)
Gram it: Karwa Chauth vibes have taken over the city today as women have been seen shopping for festive bangles and jewellery. Here's a shopper who paused to get mehendi applied on her hands, near Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, on Tuesday. (Photo: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Prakriti: Harmonizing Inner and Outer Worlds in South Asian Texts and Traditions

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: October 29 to November 3

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Yarn: A Festival of Storytelling through Dance – Panchkanya: Kathak Performance Ft. Harshita Sharma Dadheech

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 29

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Rukkha, Rakkha, Yakkha: Foundational Evidence for Tree Worship in Indian Art – Speaker: Naman P Ahuja

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: October 29

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Moteraam Ka Satyagrah (Director: Arvind Gaur)

Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

Timing: 5pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Photo Embroidery

Where: FES Cafe & Desserts, SF-07, 10, 1st Floor, Galleria Market, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: October 29

Timing: 1pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Chirag Panjwani Live

Where: The Laughter Foyer, 27-30, Golf Course Road, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: October 29

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: 599 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 29, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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