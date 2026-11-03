HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 3, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram It: A hazy morning in the Capital sees even the sun struggling to pierce through the smog. A flock of pigeons takes flight at Wazirabad on Sunday, as a thick layer of pollution engulfs Delhi, reducing visibility amid rising air pollution levels. On Monday, the AQI crossed 300 for the first time this season, and GRAP Stage II was invoked. Smog is expected to increase in the days to come. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Jashn-e-Baazi – Diwali Party

Where: Nomad Pizza, Third Floor, M-50, Greater Kailash II

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When: November 3

Timing: 9pm to 11pm

Entry: ₹1,299 (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | The Nature (Prakriti) With Its Five Sensory Attributes and the Emotional World of Raga Ft. Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty (Hindustani Vocal)

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 3

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Seeds of Resilience: Women, Family Farms, and the Future of Nutritious Food Systems – Panellists: Heenaben Dave, Karthik Laxman, Bhuvaneswari Balasubramanian, Purnima Menon, and Meenakshi Chodhary

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: November 3

Timing: 11.30am

Entry: Free

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#CineCall

What: Toh, Ti Ani Fuji (Director: Mohit Takalkar)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 3

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Crochet Parandi

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: November 3

Timing: 3pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Sood Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 3

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction