HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 3, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Jashn-e-Baazi – Diwali Party
Where: Nomad Pizza, Third Floor, M-50, Greater Kailash II
When: November 3
Timing: 9pm to 11pm
Entry: ₹1,299 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | The Nature (Prakriti) With Its Five Sensory Attributes and the Emotional World of Raga Ft. Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty (Hindustani Vocal)
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 3
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Seeds of Resilience: Women, Family Farms, and the Future of Nutritious Food Systems – Panellists: Heenaben Dave, Karthik Laxman, Bhuvaneswari Balasubramanian, Purnima Menon, and Meenakshi Chodhary
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: November 3
Timing: 11.30am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
#CineCall
What: Toh, Ti Ani Fuji (Director: Mohit Takalkar)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 3
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Crochet Parandi
Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: November 3
Timing: 3pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Sood Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 3
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction