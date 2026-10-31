HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 31, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram It: A spell of overnight rain brought a sharp dip in temperatures across Delhi on Thursday, offering a taste of the approaching winter. Despite the wet weather on Friday, which saw the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issue red and yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms. Here's how Delhiites stepped out to enjoy the chill at Kartavya Path. But from today onwards, clearer skies and sunshine are expected for the rest of the weekend. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

What: Horrorcon India – Halloween Party & Festival

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla Phase III

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When: October 31 & November 1

Timing: 2pm to 10pm

Entry: ₹599 onwards (Register here)

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Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

#ArtAttack

What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Birds of India: Company Paintings c.1800 and 1835

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate

When: October 31 to November 14

Timing: 11.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Jashn-e-Noor 2026

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place

When: October 31 & November 1

Timing: 11am onwards

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Nirvana Nataka Ft. Maa Parvathy Baul

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

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Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Bring Your Own Book – A Reader's Get Together

Where: Sisters Of The People Bookstore, Lajpat Bhawan (Gate No 2), Lajpat Nagar IV

When: October 31

Timing: 11am to 2pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Timeless Ghalib Ft. Vidya Shah & Pawan K Varma

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹200 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Open Plate Ft. Kutle Khan & DJ Sumit Sethi

Where: Worldmark 4 & 5, Aerocity (near IGI Airport)

When: October 31

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Timing: 12pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Halloween Clay Art

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Unit No 50 (Ground Floor), Atul Grove Road, Janpath

When: October 31

Timing: 1pm & 3pm

Entry: ₹549 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: October 31

Timing: 3.30pm & 6pm

Entry: ₹1,499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Jugmug Mela

Where: Basti Vikas Kendra, Block 10, Nehru Nagar

When: October 31

Timing: Noon to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)

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#UpNext

What: Bird Walks by Ataavi Bird Hub India

Where: Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Road

When: November 1

Timing: 7.30am to 9.30am

Entry: Registration (here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction