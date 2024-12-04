HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 December 2024
The day of Dec 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: Delhi Classical Music Festival | Shubha Mudgal Live
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: December 5
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Dastan-e-Ahwaal-e Kapoor
Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg
When: December 5
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Parampara Series 2024 | Flute ft Rakesh Chaurasia
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Making Matters
Where: British Council, 17, KG Marg, Connaught Place
When: December 9
Timing: 10am to 5.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Films On Disability Issues | Rabb Di Awaaz
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Master Creation Ki Biradari
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: December 1 to 15
Timing: 10.30am to 9pm
Entry: ₹ 30
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Escape Room ft Harsh Gujral
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: December 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)