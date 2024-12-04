Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 04, 2024 06:19 PM IST

The day of Dec 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Delhi Classical Music Festival | Shubha Mudgal Live

Catch It Live on 5 December 2024
Catch It Live on 5 December 2024

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: December 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Dastan-e-Ahwaal-e Kapoor

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: December 5

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Parampara Series 2024 | Flute ft Rakesh Chaurasia

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Making Matters

Where: British Council, 17, KG Marg, Connaught Place

When: December 9

Timing: 10am to 5.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: Films On Disability Issues | Rabb Di Awaaz

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Master Creation Ki Biradari

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: December 1 to 15

Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

Entry: 30

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Escape Room ft Harsh Gujral

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8C, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: December 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

