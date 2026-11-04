HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 5, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram It: Ahead of Diwali, traffic jams are being witnessed across the Capital. Here’s a glimpse of the festive rush near the Hanuman Temple in Karol Bagh, where the iconic idol of God Hanuman seems to watch over the busy intersection. Severe traffic congestion on Tuesday brought several parts of Delhi to a standstill. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: What the Earth Remembers – Artworks by Karim Ahmed

Where: Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, A-178, C3, Kotla Mubarkpur

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When: November 4 to December 4

Timing: 11am to 6pm

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Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: AfterDark Ki Diwali

Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village

When: November 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: ₹899 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Takshanam

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Jaipur House, Sher Shah Road, Near India Gate

On till: November 30

Timing: 10am to 6pm (Tuesday to Friday) | 11am to 8pm (Saturday & Sunday) | Closed on Mondays

Entry: ₹20

Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | DIY Bath Salt

Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash I

When: November 5

Timing: 4pm

Entry: ₹899 (Register here)

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{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line) {{/usCountry}}

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#JustForLaughs

What: Comedy Crackers – A Standup Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Rohit Singh, Vivek Samtani, Kushagra Srivastava, Inder Sahani, Rajat Chauhan and more

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction