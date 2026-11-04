HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 5, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: What the Earth Remembers – Artworks by Karim Ahmed
Where: Gallery Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, A-178, C3, Kotla Mubarkpur
When: November 4 to December 4
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: AfterDark Ki Diwali
Where: ShellBeacon Cafe, 1A/1, Hauz Khas Village
When: November 5
Timing: 6pm
Entry: ₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Takshanam
Where: National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Jaipur House, Sher Shah Road, Near India Gate
On till: November 30
Timing: 10am to 6pm (Tuesday to Friday) | 11am to 8pm (Saturday & Sunday) | Closed on Mondays
Entry: ₹20
Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Bhawan (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | DIY Bath Salt
Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash I
When: November 5
Timing: 4pm
Entry: ₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line){{/usCountry}}
#JustForLaughs
What: Comedy Crackers – A Standup Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Rohit Singh, Vivek Samtani, Kushagra Srivastava, Inder Sahani, Rajat Chauhan and more
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 5
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction