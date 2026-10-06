HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Le Voyage de Rézé – Concert
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: October 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Nico (Director: Eline Gehring)
Where: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place
When: October 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jazz Ft. Amar & Sachin
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: October 6
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: ₹299 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Counter Poetry – Artworks by Pinaki Ranjan Mohanty (Curator: Sibdas Sengupta)
Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, 2, Behind Sector D-2, Bhawani Kunj, Vasant Kun
When: October 1 to November 20{{/usCountry}}
When: October 1 to November 20{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Corbett's Trail (Director: Tanmay Sahoo)
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: October 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Pt Kashinath Khandekar Memorial Concert Ft. TV Manikandan accompanied by R Sridhar (Violin) & Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam); followed by Tabla solo Ft. Pt Supreet Deshpande accompanied by Vinay Mishra (Harmonium)
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 6
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Tribal India: History, Struggles and Future by Mandira Ghosh – Discussants: Amarendra Khatua, Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, Neeru Misra, Mandira Ghosh
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: October 6
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Tumbler Painting
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 6
Timing: 4pm & 5pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Andha Pyaar Ft. Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 6
Timing: 6pm & 9.30pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: April Cornell – Table, Bed & Kitchen Home Furnishing
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: October 3 to 6
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction