HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn

Gram it: Delhi's air quality has deteriorated and its upper range was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 187. This is its highest level in nearly three months according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 24-hour bulletin. Amid such rising pollution levels, here's a hazy view of the Rashtrapati Bhavan as witnessed on Sunday. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

What: Le Voyage de Rézé – Concert

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: October 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Nico (Director: Eline Gehring)

Where: Siddhartha Hall, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place

When: October 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jazz Ft. Amar & Sachin

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: October 6

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: ₹299 (Tickets available here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Counter Poetry – Artworks by Pinaki Ranjan Mohanty (Curator: Sibdas Sengupta)

Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, 2, Behind Sector D-2, Bhawani Kunj, Vasant Kun

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When: October 1 to November 20 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: October 1 to November 20 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Corbett's Trail (Director: Tanmay Sahoo)

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: October 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Pt Kashinath Khandekar Memorial Concert Ft. TV Manikandan accompanied by R Sridhar (Violin) & Manohar Balatchandirane (Mridangam); followed by Tabla solo Ft. Pt Supreet Deshpande accompanied by Vinay Mishra (Harmonium)

Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 6

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion | Tribal India: History, Struggles and Future by Mandira Ghosh – Discussants: Amarendra Khatua, Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, Neeru Misra, Mandira Ghosh

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: October 6

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Tumbler Painting

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 6

Timing: 4pm & 5pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Andha Pyaar Ft. Vivek Samtani & Kaustubh Aggarwal

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 6

Timing: 6pm & 9.30pm

Entry: ₹799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What: April Cornell – Table, Bed & Kitchen Home Furnishing

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: October 3 to 6

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction