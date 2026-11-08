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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Sunday, November 8 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Nov 8, 2026, 10:02:06 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#TuneIn

Gram It: When it's #DilliWaliDiwali then it can’t get better that watching Delhiites getting to see a live drone show in the heart of Capital; with a drone formation in the sky wishing Happy Diwali! This is how city residents indulged in festivities at the recently held Dilli Ki Diwali celebration in Central Park, Connaught Place. (Photo: ANI)
Gram It: When it's #DilliWaliDiwali then it can’t get better that watching Delhiites getting to see a live drone show in the heart of Capital; with a drone formation in the sky wishing Happy Diwali! This is how city residents indulged in festivities at the recently held Dilli Ki Diwali celebration in Central Park, Connaught Place. (Photo: ANI)

What: Sufi Raag: The Mystic Journey

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: November 8

Timing: 8pm

Entry: 299 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Diwali Glow Lab

Where: Chaayos Cafe, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

When: November 8

Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm

Entry: 899 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Stand-up In Hauz Khas – A Comedy Lineup Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Nishant Suri, Chirag Panjwani, and Shubham Pujari

Where: Light Room, 12A, Hauz Khas Village

When: November 8

Timing: 4.55pm, 6.55 pm & 8.55pm

Entry: 299 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Noida Haat Diwali Utsav

When: October 24 to November 9

Timing: 12.30pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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