HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 9, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: AutoStyle World Expo 2026
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: October 9 to 11
Timing: 10pm to 6pm
Entry: ₹250- ₹999 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#Staged
What: A Man Apart (Director: Renu Roy)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: October 9
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: A Bird Call: Rajasthan – Artworks by Rupa Samaria (Curator: Anuj Agarwal)
Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 8 to 12
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Dunia Ft. Rahgir
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: October 9
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Diwali Glow Lab{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Diwali Glow Lab{{/usCountry}}
Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: October 9
Timing: 1pm & 3pm
Entry: ₹699 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Sharon Verma Live
Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: October 9
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: ₹1,499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Craft Katha 4.0: Legacies of Bharat
Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan
When: October 9 & 10
Timing: 10pm to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction