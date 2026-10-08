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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 9, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Friday, October 9 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 23:11:24 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: With Navratri beginning on October 11, potters across the city are busy preparing diyas ahead of the festive season. In Gurugram, an artisan shapes clay to create earthen lamps, giving these form before these light up homes during the celebrations. This festive season, go #VocalForLocal and choose handmade diyas to support local potters and their craft. (Photo: PTI)
Gram it: With Navratri beginning on October 11, potters across the city are busy preparing diyas ahead of the festive season. In Gurugram, an artisan shapes clay to create earthen lamps, giving these form before these light up homes during the celebrations. This festive season, go #VocalForLocal and choose handmade diyas to support local potters and their craft. (Photo: PTI)

What: AutoStyle World Expo 2026

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: October 9 to 11

Timing: 10pm to 6pm

Entry: 250- 999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#Staged

What: A Man Apart (Director: Renu Roy)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: October 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: A Bird Call: Rajasthan – Artworks by Rupa Samaria (Curator: Anuj Agarwal)

Where: Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 8 to 12

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Ye Jo Hans Rahi Hai Dunia Ft. Rahgir

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: October 9

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: 799 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: October 9

Timing: 1pm & 3pm

Entry: 699 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Sharon Verma Live

Where: Aiwan-e-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: October 9

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: 1,499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Craft Katha 4.0: Legacies of Bharat

Where: National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan

When: October 9 & 10

Timing: 10pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 9, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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