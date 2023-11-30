HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 1
The day of December 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's the start of a lit weekend as this Friday Delhiites are going to witness an engaging conversation between singers AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan. Wondering what else we've got in store to recommend? Here's a treasure trove:
#LitTalk
What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival | Kissey Kahani
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar
When: December 1
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Zikrr The Band Live
Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II
When: December 1
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
What: Classical Recital ft Johar Ali Khan & Pranshu Chaturlal
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: December 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: She/Her - She is meant to be!
Where: Rang Mirage Art Gallery, A-58, Central Ave, Sainik Farms
When: December 1 to 5
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: Pacific Mall, Najafgarh Road, Tagore Garden
When: December 1
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Subhash Nagar (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: On The Astral Plane
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11 B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: December 1
Timing: 5pm & 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | Talking About The Weather
Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg
When: December 1
Timing: 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | Maunn
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 30
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Ceramicsfest
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: December 1 to 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free