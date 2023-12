HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 14

Make your cold Thursday, hot and happening with our recommendations of cultural events in the city!

#ArtAttack

Catch it live on December 14

Charcoal paintings by artist Nilanjan Das are on display at this solo exhibition.

What: Savage Beauty

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 14 to 19

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

Poets Vikas Sharma 'Raaz', Vikas Rana and Poonam Meera will pay homage to Pakistani poet Jaun Elia on his 92nd birth anniversary, among other literauteurs.

What: Mehfil-e-Sukhan – Jaun Hona Koi Mazaq Nahi

Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Palace

When: December 14

Timing: 2pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow and Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Vijay Yadav will perform at this open mic event, which is hosted by comedian Saurabh Pandey.

What: Open Mic ft Vijay Yadav

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: December 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

Ousel is a five-member dream pop/post-rock band from Brazil.

What: Live Music ft Ousel

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, 1, Atma Ram Mansion, Atul Grove Road, Connaught Place

When: December 14

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

Sportswear alongside sporting accessories and equipment will be available at the 11th India International Sporting Goods Show at Sport India 2023. (Photo for representational purposes only)

What: Sport India 2023

Where: Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: December 14 to 16

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

