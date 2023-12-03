HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 3

Delhi, get set to have a blast today as singer-rapper King takes to the stage in the Capital, for his concert. Wondering how else to make the day happening? Here's the plan:

#LitTalk

Catch It Live on December 3

What: Kathakar International Storytellers Festival | Kissey, Kahani Aur Cinema

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts & Guides Marg, Sunder Nagar

When: December 1

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Delhi-based singer-rapper King (Arpan Kumar Chandel) is performing in Delhi as part of his pan India tour.

What: King New Life India Tour

Where: Backyard Sports Club, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: December 3

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Through historical photographs, this exhibition vividly depicts the evolution of Vilnius (Lithuania's capital).

What: Vilnius – 700 Years Young

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: November 28 to December 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: DLF Phase 3 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Delhi-based stand-up comedian Aashish Solanki is the winner of OTT series, Comicstaan 3.

What: Good Boy Better Show ft Aashish Solanki

Where: MicDrop 2.0, M4, South Extension II

When: December 3

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Directed by M Sayeed Alam, this play presented by Pierrot’s Productions is a comic account of the life and times of Mirza Ghalib as he revisits Delhi in the 21st century.

What: Ghalib In New Delhi

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: December 3

Timing: 3.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Performed and choreographed by the team of Taglioni School of Performing Arts, this act has a blend of international dance styles such as jazz, ballet and contemporary.

What: The Dance Epoch

Where: Apparel House, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: December 3

Timing: 12pm & 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Directed by Krzysztof Zanussi, this 2022 drama genre film from Poland is based on the life of a young maths genius.

What: European Union Film Festival | The Perfect Number

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, KG Marg

When: December 3

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

Directed by Rajan Kathet and Sunir Pandey, this documentary is being screened by Kriti Film Club.

What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | No Winter Holidays

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 3

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

