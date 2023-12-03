HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 4
The day of December 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's December and the Christmas cheer is already setting in. Wondering how? These cultural events in the city will prove our point:
#JustForLaughs
What: With Love, Jaspreet
Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Aurobindo Place Market
When: December 4
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Maps of Layered Stratum
Where: Exhibit320, F-320, Lado Sarai
When: December 2 to January 7
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Sattriya Recital ft Dimpee Baishya and Monisha Devi Goswami
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 4
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | Wolf and Dog
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: December 4
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
Entry: Free
What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | In No Sence
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 4
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: National Silk Expo
Where: Constitution Club, Rafi Marg
When: December 1 to 7
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free