HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 4

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 03, 2023 11:45 PM IST

The day of December 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's December and the Christmas cheer is already setting in. Wondering how? These cultural events in the city will prove our point:

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Jaspreet Singh's stand-up act, 'With Love, Jaspreet' is a show about connecting hearts.

What: With Love, Jaspreet

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Aurobindo Place Market

When: December 4

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Alex Davis' meticulous strokes and textured illustrations draw the viewers into depths of the Earth's story.

What: Maps of Layered Stratum

Where: Exhibit320, F-320, Lado Sarai

When: December 2 to January 7

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Sattriya dancer Dimpee Baishya is a disciple of Padma Shri Jatin Goswami and his son Guru Prabhakar Dev Goswami.

What: Sattriya Recital ft Dimpee Baishya and Monisha Devi Goswami

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 4

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Portuguese filmmaker Cláudia Varejão presents a powerful and oneiric feature film, Wolf and Dog, by shooting an uncompromising portrait of a generation that's struggling to exist.

What: European Union Film Festival | Wolf and Dog

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: December 4

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

Entry: Free

Directed by Gia Singh Arora, this 15-minute short film takes the viewer on an intimate journey through the character, Lilya's complex relationship with the haunting reality of child sexual abuse.

What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | In No Sence

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 4

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Not just traditional but also winter wear is available at this lifestyle exhibition that is filled with new wedding collection.

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Constitution Club, Rafi Marg

When: December 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

