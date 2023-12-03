HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 4

It's December and the Christmas cheer is already setting in. Wondering how? These cultural events in the city will prove our point:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on December 4

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Comedian Jaspreet Singh's stand-up act, 'With Love, Jaspreet' is a show about connecting hearts.

What: With Love, Jaspreet

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Where: Auro Kitchen & Bar, 201, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Aurobindo Place Market

When: December 4

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Alex Davis' meticulous strokes and textured illustrations draw the viewers into depths of the Earth's story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Maps of Layered Stratum

Where: Exhibit320, F-320, Lado Sarai

When: December 2 to January 7

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Sattriya dancer Dimpee Baishya is a disciple of Padma Shri Jatin Goswami and his son Guru Prabhakar Dev Goswami.

What: Sattriya Recital ft Dimpee Baishya and Monisha Devi Goswami

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: December 4

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Portuguese filmmaker Cláudia Varejão presents a powerful and oneiric feature film, Wolf and Dog, by shooting an uncompromising portrait of a generation that's struggling to exist.

What: European Union Film Festival | Wolf and Dog

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: December 4

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: Free

Directed by Gia Singh Arora, this 15-minute short film takes the viewer on an intimate journey through the character, Lilya's complex relationship with the haunting reality of child sexual abuse.

What: 4th Beyond Borders Feminist Film Festival | In No Sence

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 4

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Not just traditional but also winter wear is available at this lifestyle exhibition that is filled with new wedding collection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: National Silk Expo

Where: Constitution Club, Rafi Marg

When: December 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction