HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 6

It might be cold, but you can still warm up since there are some amazing cultural events happening in the city, today! Here's what you mustn't miss:

#CineCall

Catch It Live on December 6

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This 2022 Austrian film is based on ice hockey and unravels the interpersonal relationships between players of a women's team.

What: European Union Film Festival | Breaking The Ice

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, KG Marg

When: December 6

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Harsh Gujral will leave you in splits with his typical rough demeanour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft. Harsh Gujral

Where: Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra Auditorium, Block B, Sector 6, Noida

When: December 6

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 15 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This exhibition is from the Agnibarna-Madhumadhabi Bhaduri collection, and showcases more than 50 toys and dolls from different states and UTs of India.

What: Putul – Traditional Toys and Dolls of India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road

When: December 5 to 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Members of Swarism Band are all set to take their listeners by storm during their performance tonight. (Photo: Facebook)

What: Swarism Band Performing Live

Where: Akra, 32, 3rd & 4th Floor, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar III

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: December 6

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#LitTalk

Author Amitava Kumar will be discussing his recent release, titled The Yellow Book.

What: The Yellow Book – A Traveller's Diary

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 6

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction