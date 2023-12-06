HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on December 6
The day of December 6 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It might be cold, but you can still warm up since there are some amazing cultural events happening in the city, today! Here's what you mustn't miss:
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | Breaking The Ice
Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, KG Marg
When: December 6
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai Ft. Harsh Gujral
Where: Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra Auditorium, Block B, Sector 6, Noida
When: December 6
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 15 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Putul – Traditional Toys and Dolls of India
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Road
When: December 5 to 12
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Swarism Band Performing Live
Where: Akra, 32, 3rd & 4th Floor, Link Road, Lajpat Nagar III
When: December 6
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#LitTalk
What: The Yellow Book – A Traveller's Diary
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 6
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
