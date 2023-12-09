HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on December 9

If Saturday for you means looking forward to fun night, you stand corrected! Here's how we help you make your day an unforgettable experience. All you need to do is head here for:

#LitTalk

Catch It Live on December 9

Writers Saif Mahmood and Javed Akhtar will talk during a session on day 2.

What: Jashn-e-Rekhta 2023

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle

When: December 9 & 10

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org

#Staged

This Hinglish play, directed by Mrinal Mathur and performed by Pierrot's Troupe, portrays what would happen if Akbar's greatness is questioned in today's India.

What: Akbar The Great Nahin Rahe

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 9

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

A mixed-media work by Simran KS Lamb displayed at the ongoing exhibition. The artist uses materials such as tar, lead, tarmac, industrial scrap metal and glass.

What: TAR-ART – An Anagram of My Life

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 8 to 12

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Biswa Kalyan Rath's comedy approaches a wide range of topics from his personal experiences to societal issues and poking fun at modern life.

What: Biswa Kalyan Rath Live in Delhi

Where: Pacific Premium Outlets Jasola, Jasola

When: December 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

This 2022 Slavic film, set in 1999, narrates the tale of two friends who take to a road trip on their mopeds while looking for freedom and love.

What: European Union Film Festival | Riders

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

At this jugalbandi, Pt Deepak Mishra and Pt Prakash Mishra will be accompanied by Pt Gopal Mishra on the tabla and Sumit Mishra on the harmonium.

What: Vocal Jugalbadi by Pt Prakash Mishra & Pt Deepak Mishra

Where: Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

When: December 9

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#Staged

This dramatised reading from AR Gurney’s Love Letters will be staged by actors Sunit Tandon and Sohaila Kapur, showcasing how the characters celebrate a 50-year long friendship.

What: Love Letters

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 9

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction