HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 14
The day of January 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
This Sunday, make the most of Makar Sankranti, Pousha Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and the upcoming Thai Pongal and Makara Vilakku. To add a touch of creativity to your festivities, here's a dose of culture:
#Staged
What: Atelier Mela | Hawaalaat & Daastaan-E-Guru Nanak
Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: Jan 12 to 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: By invitation (call: +91-9625363272)
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
What: Laugh re Laugh Theatre Festival | Baap Ka Baap
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 13
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Jaal Performing Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Iris Broadway, Sector 86, Gurugram
When: Jan 14
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Human Library
Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: Jan 14
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Just Joking | Stand-up ft Sharul Channa
Where: Bailey's Diner, 31, Golf Course Road, Sarswati Kunj II, Sector 54, Gurugram
When: Jan 14
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Gurugram Sector 54 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Umang Art & Craft — Silk Expo
Where: Noida Indoor Stadium (Gate No 6), Sector 21, Noida
When: Jan 12 to 22
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)