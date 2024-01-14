close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 14

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 14

HT Correspondent
Jan 14, 2024

The day of January 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

This Sunday, make the most of Makar Sankranti, Pousha Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and the upcoming Thai Pongal and Makara Vilakku. To add a touch of creativity to your festivities, here's a dose of culture:

Catch It Live on January 14
Catch It Live on January 14

#Staged

As part of Atelier Theatre Company's celebration on completing 20 years, two performances will be staged today.
As part of Atelier Theatre Company's celebration on completing 20 years, two performances will be staged today.

What: Atelier Mela | Hawaalaat & Daastaan-E-Guru Nanak

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: Jan 12 to 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: By invitation (call: +91-9625363272)

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Depicting the story of emotional bonding between a loving father and his son, this play features actors Chitrashi Rawat, Asrani, Naveen Bawa and Padmini Kolhapure.
Depicting the story of emotional bonding between a loving father and his son, this play features actors Chitrashi Rawat, Asrani, Naveen Bawa and Padmini Kolhapure.

What: Laugh re Laugh Theatre Festival | Baap Ka Baap

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 13

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

Jaal is a multi-genre Delhi-based band. (Photo: Instagram/ JaalBandLive)
Jaal is a multi-genre Delhi-based band. (Photo: Instagram/ JaalBandLive)

What: Jaal Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Iris Broadway, Sector 86, Gurugram

When: Jan 14

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Human Library

Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: Jan 14

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Just Joking | Stand-up ft Sharul Channa

Where: Bailey's Diner, 31, Golf Course Road, Sarswati Kunj II, Sector 54, Gurugram

When: Jan 14

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Gurugram Sector 54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Art & Craft — Silk Expo

Where: Noida Indoor Stadium (Gate No 6), Sector 21, Noida

When: Jan 12 to 22

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

