HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 10

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 10, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The day of June 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Bayen

Catch It Live on June 10
Catch It Live on June 10

Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road

When: June 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Summer Sonata | Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Chochung Dema

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: June 10

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.pianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Tranquility

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 6 to 10

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Silk Expo

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House

When: June 7 to 16

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

