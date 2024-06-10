HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on June 10

#Staged
What: Summer Theatre Festival 2024 | Bayen
Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, 1, Bhagwandas Road
When: June 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Summer Sonata | Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Chochung Dema
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: June 10
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.pianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Tranquility
Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 6 to 10
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Umang Silk Expo
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Dass Road, Mandi House
When: June 7 to 16
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)