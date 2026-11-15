HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 15, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: Phulkari Futures: Remembering 1984 | Film Screening of: The Kaurs of 1984 (Director: Zijah Sherwani)
Where: Hekh, Jangpura
When: November 15
Timing: 3pm to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)
#DilliWalks
What: Explore Rakhigarhi: An Indus Valley Day Trip
Where: MG Road Metro, Gurugram
When: November 15
Timing: 8am onwards
Entry: 2,999 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: 36th Urdu Drama Festival | Dusra Kamra (Director: Ahad Khan)
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 15
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Runway of Hope Season 6 | Art Jam For A Cause
Where: Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Road
When: November 15
Timing: 12pm to 4pm
Entry: Donate a minimum of ₹100 or more (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line){{/usCountry}}
#Staged
What: Bulakiram Huye Bulleshah (Director: Guru Rajeshwari Sharma)
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 15
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: ₹150 to ₹1,000 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Imaginarium — Artworks by Rudranil Mitra (Curator: Uma Nair)
Where: Basement Gallery, India International Centre Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: November 15 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Practice Ft. Manik Mahna
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 15
Timings: 8.30pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Exchange Mela & Free Service Camp for cameras, lenses and lights
Where: Camera Club, Shop No. 35 & 36, Kucha Chaudhary Camera Market, Chandni Chowk
When: November 15
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Qila (Violet Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction