HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 16, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: CIMA Art Mela
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 12 to 17
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: On Air (Director: Nikhil Mehta)
Where: Bahumukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, Bahawalpur House, 1, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: November 16 to 18
Timing: 4.30pm & 7.30pm
Entry: First-come, first-served-based passes available at venue
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Izhakalkkappuram / The Unseen Thread (Director: Venu Nair)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: 36th Urdu Drama Festival | Bulle Shah (Director: Arvind Singh Chandravanshi)
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: US Midterms 2026: Domestic Political Shifts and Global Geopolitical Implications – Panelists: Shyam Saran, Meera Shankar, and C Raja Mohan{{/usCountry}}
What: US Midterms 2026: Domestic Political Shifts and Global Geopolitical Implications – Panelists: Shyam Saran, Meera Shankar, and C Raja Mohan{{/usCountry}}
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Paint Using Clay
Where: Three O' Clock, AIPL, 67-70, Joy Central, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 65, Gurugram
When: November 16
Timing: 1pm & 2pm
Entry: ₹699 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta Ft. Ravi Gupta
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 16
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
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