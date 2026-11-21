#CineCall

Gram It: Spot the ball! This is how Gurugrammers have been playing cricket amid hazy weather conditions of late. On Sunday, as per IMD forecast, Delhiites can expect partly cloudy sky with mist/shallow fog at many places in the city. (PTI) more less

What: 9th Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival, Season-III | Citizen Kane (1941, American), Toni Erdmann (2016, German) & The Exterminating Angel (1962, Spanish)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

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When: November 22

Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Nrityanjali | Section I - Kathak by budding artists of Arti Srivastava Gedam; Section II - Bharatanatyam by budding artists of Jayalakshmi Eshwar; Section III - Kathak by budding artists of Sanjeet Gangani

Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: November 22

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Jim Beam Jams Ft. When Chai Met Toast, Taba Chake and Alboe

Where: Crowne Plaza Gurgaon, Site No. 2, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 22

Timing: 5pm

Entry: ₹750 (Register here)

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{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Blue & Violet Lines) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Blue & Violet Lines) {{/usCountry}}

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#ArtAttack

What: A Few Things To See Along the Way: Kushal Ray’s Calcutta, Ladakh, and Home – Artworks by Kushal Ray

Where: Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: November 5 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Nostalgia Day - 3-km Run, Kho-Kho, Three-Legged Race, Lemon & Spoon Race, and Tug of War

Where: District9, Bunkar Bhawan, Shilp Haat, Sector 33, Noida

When: November 22

Timing: 7.30am onwards

Entry: ₹200- ₹350 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

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#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Tiny Crochet Museum

Where: FES Cafe & Desserts, M Block Market, 70C, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, Greater Kailash II

When: November 22

Timing: 3pm

Entry: ₹949 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Blunt Ft. Onkar Yadav

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 22

Timing: 3pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction