#CineCall
What: 9th Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival, Season-III | Citizen Kane (1941, American), Toni Erdmann (2016, German) & The Exterminating Angel (1962, Spanish)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: November 22
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Nrityanjali | Section I - Kathak by budding artists of Arti Srivastava Gedam; Section II - Bharatanatyam by budding artists of Jayalakshmi Eshwar; Section III - Kathak by budding artists of Sanjeet Gangani
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Jim Beam Jams Ft. When Chai Met Toast, Taba Chake and Alboe
Where: Crowne Plaza Gurgaon, Site No. 2, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 22
Timing: 5pm
Entry: ₹750 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Blue & Violet Lines){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Blue & Violet Lines){{/usCountry}}
#ArtAttack
What: A Few Things To See Along the Way: Kushal Ray’s Calcutta, Ladakh, and Home – Artworks by Kushal Ray
Where: Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: November 5 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Nostalgia Day - 3-km Run, Kho-Kho, Three-Legged Race, Lemon & Spoon Race, and Tug of War
Where: District9, Bunkar Bhawan, Shilp Haat, Sector 33, Noida
When: November 22
Timing: 7.30am onwards
Entry: ₹200- ₹350 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Tiny Crochet Museum
Where: FES Cafe & Desserts, M Block Market, 70C, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, Greater Kailash II
When: November 22
Timing: 3pm
Entry: ₹949 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Blunt Ft. Onkar Yadav
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 22
Timing: 3pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction