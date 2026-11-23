#ArtAttack

A view of India Gate along Kartavya Path under a clear blue sky. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT) more less

What: Urban Geologies- Ceramic artworks by Suvajit Mondal

Where: Gallery Nvya, Square One Designer Arcade, District Centre, Saket

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On till: January 8

Timing: 6pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#Staged

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What: Katha Vedica

Where: ISCKON Auditorium, East of Kailash

When: November 24

Timing: 10am to 6pm (30 mins show)

Entry: ₹899 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Lines)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Saras Food Festival

Where: Sunder Nursery

On till: December 8

Timing: 11.30am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free (Sunder Nursery admission fees apply)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: The Dharampura Mughal Evening- An evening in a 19th century UNESCO Haveli

Where: Haveli Dharampura, 2293 Gali, Heritage Road, Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi

When: November 24

Timing: 7.30pm and 8.30pm

Entry: ₹5200 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

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{{^usCountry}} What: Workshop | Paint Like Picasso {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop | Paint Like Picasso {{/usCountry}}

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Where: SOL Garden Cafe, Janpath, Connaught Place

When: November 24

Timing: 3pm

Entry: ₹599 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 24

Timing: 7pm and 9.30pm

Entry: ₹1999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction