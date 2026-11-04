HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 4, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: No Refusal: Ananth Padmanabhan – Artworks by Ananth
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 4 to 10
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Badi Bua Ji (Director: Shampa Mandal)
Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: November 4
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: ₹200 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Pre-Confluence Event for Young Thinkers’ Confluence 2026 - Indian Knowledge System and Youth: Learning it the Bharatiya Way – Speakers: Neera Misra & Prof Shashibala
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Diwali Glow Lab
Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: November 4
Timing: 3pm
Entry: ₹899 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line){{/usCountry}}
#LitTalk
What: Women in Sci-Fi: Mythology, Eco-Feminism & the Future – Speakers: Madhureeta Anand and Shailja Negi
Where: Library, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: November 4
Timing: 6.30pm to 8pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: A Standup Comedy Show Ft. Inder Sahani & Friends
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: November 4
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction