HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 4, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: As winter settles over the Capital, Delhi’s fitness enthusiasts are refusing to let the rising pollution derail their daily routine. In the early morning hours, a jogger runs along Kartavya Path with the faint, enveloped silhouette of India Gate fading into a thick layer of haze behind him. Even as the Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the ‘Poor’ zone triggering GRAP Stage II regulations, residents continue to hit the stretch, proving that while the city’s air may deteriorate, its morning pulse stays steady. (Photo: ANI)

What: No Refusal: Ananth Padmanabhan – Artworks by Ananth

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

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When: November 4 to 10

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

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Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Badi Bua Ji (Director: Shampa Mandal)

Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: November 4

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: ₹200 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Pre-Confluence Event for Young Thinkers’ Confluence 2026 - Indian Knowledge System and Youth: Learning it the Bharatiya Way – Speakers: Neera Misra & Prof Shashibala

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Diwali Glow Lab

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: November 4

Timing: 3pm

Entry: ₹899 (Register here)

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{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line) {{/usCountry}}

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#LitTalk

What: Women in Sci-Fi: Mythology, Eco-Feminism & the Future – Speakers: Madhureeta Anand and Shailja Negi

Where: Library, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: November 4

Timing: 6.30pm to 8pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: A Standup Comedy Show Ft. Inder Sahani & Friends

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: November 4

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: ₹499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction