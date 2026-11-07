...
...
Next Story

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 7, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Saturday, November 7 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 02:48:14 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: Diwali festivities light up the capital! Rashtrapati Bhavan shines bright as it gets illuminated in shades of pink and purple, adding a vibrant glow to the capital’s skyline as the city gears up for the festival of lights. (Photo: ANI)
Gram it: Diwali festivities light up the capital! Rashtrapati Bhavan shines bright as it gets illuminated in shades of pink and purple, adding a vibrant glow to the capital’s skyline as the city gears up for the festival of lights. (Photo: ANI)

What: Apna Pahadi Utsav - Pahadi Diwali Festival

Where: Kasha Farms, Quilla-24, Khasra 35, Faridabad-Gurgaon Road (Near Gwal Pahadi Police Chowki), Baliawas, Bandhwari, Gurugram

When: November 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: 199 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#PowerHour

What: Indian Masters Polo Championship - Finals

Where: Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment

When: November 7

Timing: 2.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line)

#TuneIn

What: Dil Wali Diwali Ft. DJ Ratta

Where: Moriva, No. 116, Metro Pillar, B-25, Pusa Road, Block 11, Karol Bagh, New Rajinder Nagar

When: November 7

Timing: 9pm

Entry: 499 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh (Blue Line)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Diwali Toran Making

Where: Chaayos Cafe, M-66, Connaught Place

When: November 7

Timing: 1pm, 3pm & 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Super Eight – A Stand-Up Comedy LineUp Show Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Anshu Mor, Gaurav Kapoor, Pratyush Chaubey & Tushar Basra

Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: November 7

Timing: 3pm, 4.30pm, 6pm, 7.45pm, 9.30pm & 11.15pm

Entry: 199 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Y2K Pop-Up

Where: Matcha House, Shop No. G-54, Block G, Green Park Extension, Green Park

When: November 7

Timing: 1pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
delhinoidagurugramhtcityeventlistingcomedy show
Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 7, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks