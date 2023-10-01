HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 1

We can't keep calm for this Sunday is the first day of October! So, Delhiites, what are you waiting for? Here's how to kick-start a month full of fantastic events:

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on October 1

Delhi-based comedian Mohit Morani shifts to dark humour with this comedy show.

What: Kadwa Sach ft Mohit Morani

Where: Chat Gully Studio, Store No-1, Basement, Hauz Khas Village

When: October 1

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Curated by Kala Care Group, this exhibition has mixed media artworks such as paintings, sculptures, photographs and art installations, which explore various expressions depicting peace.

What: Palette for Peace

Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: September 23 to October 6

Timing: 10am to 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Aditi Sharma is a Delhi-based musician and a counselling psychologist.

What: Aditi Sharma Live

Where: Studio XO, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29

When: October 1

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

This play is adapted by the Fourth Dimension from the 1947 work of American playwright and screenwriter, Tennessee Williams.

What: A Streetcar Named Desire

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: October 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

This 106 minute-long film features (late) Tom Alter, Michael Dieter, Allegra Dunn and Astri Ghosh.

What: Life Flows On

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 1

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

