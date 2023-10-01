HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 1
The day of October 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
We can't keep calm for this Sunday is the first day of October! So, Delhiites, what are you waiting for? Here's how to kick-start a month full of fantastic events:
#JustForLaughs
What: Kadwa Sach ft Mohit Morani
Where: Chat Gully Studio, Store No-1, Basement, Hauz Khas Village
When: October 1
Timing: 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Palette for Peace
Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: September 23 to October 6
Timing: 10am to 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Aditi Sharma Live
Where: Studio XO, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29
When: October 1
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: A Streetcar Named Desire
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: October 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Life Flows On
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 1
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free