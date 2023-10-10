HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 10

So what if it's Tuesday? There's still so much happening in the city that we can't keep calm! Here's all that we recommend you to revel in to make your day exciting:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on October 10

Madhumita Sarkar (left) and Poorvi Sharma (right) will perform on Tuesday evening.

What: The Jazz Club ft Madhumita & Poorvi

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave Market

When: October 10

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#ArtAttack

Lt Col Varun Bhasin's extensive photography collection of Indian Army's soldiers is showcased at this exhibition.

What: The Indian Army: Glimpses of Our Soldiers in Action

Where: Museo Camera, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: October 6 to 11

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Gangsters ft Vaibhav Karn, Tushar Basra, Abhinay Rai & Lalit Bhatia

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68 (Ground Floor), Satya Niketan

When: October 10

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

This sindoordaani, crafted by artisans from West Bengal, is among the many treasures available at this expo.

What: Handloom and Handicraft Expo 2023

Where: New Delhi Kali Bari, Mandir Marg, Gole Market

When: September 30 to October 15

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

