HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 10
The day of October 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
So what if it's Tuesday? There's still so much happening in the city that we can't keep calm! Here's all that we recommend you to revel in to make your day exciting:
#TuneIn
What: The Jazz Club ft Madhumita & Poorvi
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave Market
When: October 10
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
#ArtAttack
What: The Indian Army: Glimpses of Our Soldiers in Action
Where: Museo Camera, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: October 6 to 11
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Gangsters ft Vaibhav Karn, Tushar Basra, Abhinay Rai & Lalit Bhatia
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, House No 68 (Ground Floor), Satya Niketan
When: October 10
Timing: 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Handloom and Handicraft Expo 2023
Where: New Delhi Kali Bari, Mandir Marg, Gole Market
When: September 30 to October 15
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
Entry: Free