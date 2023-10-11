HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 11

Aaj khush toh bahut hoge? Why not since it's actor Amitabh Bachchan's birthday! While he receives wishes from across the world, here's where you can celebrate the day by indulging in some culture therapy in the city:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on September 11 with HT City Delhi Junction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Rana, the lead vocalist of the band, Saaz-E-Mehfil will present Sufi tunes today evening.

What: Saaz-E-Mehfil ft Rahul Rana

Where: MicDrop, M4, South Extension II

When: October 11

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

An artwork by KP Pradeepkumar, which is displayed as part of the ongoing solo exhibition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: The River Flowing Through Me

Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Vasant Kunj

When: October 6 to November 6

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

(L to R) Gurleen Pannu, Shreya Priyam Roy and Chirag Panjwani aim to leave you rolling on the floor laughing tonight.

What: The Great Lineup ft Gurleen Pannu, Shreya Roy & Chirag Panjwani

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where: Cafe 27, HS-26, Kailash Colony Market

When: October 11

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Directed by Girish Kasaravalli, Ghatashraaddha (The Ritual; 1977) is a film in Kannada language.

What: Ghatashraaddha – The Ritual

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 11

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

A wide range of handcrafted clothing for women and men by designer Farida Gupta is displayed at this lifestyle exhibition.

What: Farida Gupta Noida Exhibition

Where: Bellmont Hotel, Sector 37, Noida

When: October 11 to 13

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!