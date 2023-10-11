HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 11
The day of October 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Aaj khush toh bahut hoge? Why not since it's actor Amitabh Bachchan's birthday! While he receives wishes from across the world, here's where you can celebrate the day by indulging in some culture therapy in the city:
#TuneIn
What: Saaz-E-Mehfil ft Rahul Rana
Where: MicDrop, M4, South Extension II
When: October 11
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: The River Flowing Through Me
Where: Art Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Vasant Kunj
When: October 6 to November 6
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Chhatarpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: The Great Lineup ft Gurleen Pannu, Shreya Roy & Chirag Panjwani
Where: Cafe 27, HS-26, Kailash Colony Market
When: October 11
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Ghatashraaddha – The Ritual
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 11
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Farida Gupta Noida Exhibition
Where: Bellmont Hotel, Sector 37, Noida
When: October 11 to 13
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Botanical Garden (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free