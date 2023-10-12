HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 12
The day of October 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Its a day away from the weekend and the city is already buzzing with events on Thursday. Check them out now:
#TuneIn
What: Oh Womeniya Band Live
Where: Studio XO, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 12
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: My Territory
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 12 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Navin Noronha - Average Adult
Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: October 12
Timing: 7:30 pm
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Aarohan Festival 2023
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: October 12
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Beau Travail
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 12
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free