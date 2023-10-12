HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 12

Its a day away from the weekend and the city is already buzzing with events on Thursday. Check them out now:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on October 12

Oh Womeniya is an all-girls band with musicians Swati Singh, Shakumbari Kotnala, Srividya Kotnala, and Vijul Chaudhary.

What: Oh Womeniya Band Live

Where: Studio XO, First Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 12

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

My Territory is a solo exhibition by New York-based and Israel-born artist, Yigal Ozeri.

What: My Territory

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: October 12 to 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Navin Noronha will be performing his set, 'Average Adult'.

What: Navin Noronha - Average Adult

Where: Depot48, M9, Greater Kailash II

When: October 12

Timing: 7:30 pm

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

The event is curated by the young and dynamic Kathak dancer, Shinjini Kulkarni, who is the granddaughter of Pt. Birju Maharaj,

What: Aarohan Festival 2023

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: October 12

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

Beau Travail is a 1999 French film directed by Claire Denis that is loosely based on Herman Melville's 1888 novella Billy Budd.

What: Beau Travail

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 12

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

