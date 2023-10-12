HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 13

It's Friday! And if you think that HT City Unwind (last weekend) left you wanting for more then head to HT City's Friday Jam today. Here's how you can jazz up the rest of the day:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on October 13

Lakhwinder Wadali will sing Sufi and Punjabi numbers like Mast Nazro Se, Aankh Se Ankh, Tu Mane Ya Na Mane, and Benaqab among others.

What: HT City's Friday Jam ft Lakhwinder Wadali

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: October 13

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sikanderpur (Yellow Line) and Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

Artist Bappaditya Biswas' works are displayed at The Chintz Story.

What: The Chintz Story

Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: October 12 to November 24

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Inder Sahani will be performing his new set, Ab Hai Apki Bari.

What: Ab Hai Apki Bari ft Inder Sahani

Where: The Comedy Cookie, F-15A, Hudson Lane, Vijay Nagar

When: October 13

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

A still from Kummatty, which is a 1979 Malayalam film written and directed by G Aravindan.

What: Kummatty (The Bogeyman)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 13

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#StepUp

Valerie Kanti Fernando is a disciple of Guru Harikrishna Kalyanasundaram.

What: Bharatanatyam Recital ft Valerie Kanti Fernando

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: October 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Table, bed and kitchen linen in vibrant hues is part of this exhibition.

What: April Cornell

Where: Aga Khan Hall, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: October 12 to 14

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

