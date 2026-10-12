HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 13, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: A passerby attempts to get the perfect scenic shot as clouds hover over India Gate area after rain brought some cool to the city on Monday morning. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times))

What: Ramlila Mahotsav by Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee

Where: 15 August Park, Red Fort Grounds, Old Delhi

On till: October 21

Timing: 7.30pm to 11.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila Metro Station (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

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What: Nirāmayatā: Healing and Wellbeing in South Asian Texts and Practices

Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: October 13 to October 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Garba In The City by Richa Gupta

Where: Samrat Hotel, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: October 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Jai Hind-Red Fort Light and Sound Show

Where: Red Fort, Old Delhi

On till: October 13 to October 31

Timing: 6.45pm and 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila Metro Station (Violet Line)

#PowerHour

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{{^usCountry}} What: Fall Polo Season 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Fall Polo Season 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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Where: Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment

When: October 12 to 18

Timing: 2pm onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Test Dose- A trial standup comedy show by Gaurav Gupta

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: October 13

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction