HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 18
The day of October 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Planning a mid-week rendezvous? Here's how you can make it exciting with a pinch of culture to your Wednesday:
#ArtAttack
What: Vishwatma | Arpitha Reddy’s Mural-Style Paintings
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 18 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Whimsical Wednesday ft DJ Jugni
Where: Diablo, H-05, 12, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli
When: October 18
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Vijay Yadav & Friends
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14 Dwarka
When: October 18
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Belle de Jour
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: October 18
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Wedding Asia
Where: The Westin Gurgaon, 1 Mg Road, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 18
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: MG Road (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#LitTalk
What: Hanuman Drama
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 18
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free