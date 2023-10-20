HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 21
The day of October 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's not just another weekend, but the one where Navratri and Durga Puja dhoom has taken over the Capital. Make it double the fun by adding a dash of culture to your weekend itinerary with these events:
#ArtAttack
What: Atypical Corollaries
Where: Art Magnum, 60/2C, Yusuf Sarai, Aurobindo Marg, Indian Oil Complex
When: October 21 to November 20
Timing: 12pm to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: An Evening at the Opera
Where: The Living Room, E-73, Sector 39, Noida
When: October 21
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Wave City Center Noida (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Rajat Chauhan Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: October 21
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: In Quest for Peace
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: October 21
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
Where: Rooftop, Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola
When: October 21
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com