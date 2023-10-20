HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 21

It's not just another weekend, but the one where Navratri and Durga Puja dhoom has taken over the Capital. Make it double the fun by adding a dash of culture to your weekend itinerary with these events:

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on October 21

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Artist Manoj Vyloor's work is exhibited as part of this show curated by Jayaram Poduval.

What: Atypical Corollaries

Where: Art Magnum, 60/2C, Yusuf Sarai, Aurobindo Marg, Indian Oil Complex

When: October 21 to November 20

Timing: 12pm to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Delhi-based soloist and soprano, Shambhavi Mishra will perform at this event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: An Evening at the Opera

Where: The Living Room, E-73, Sector 39, Noida

When: October 21

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Wave City Center Noida (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Get set for comic Rajat Chauhan's laughter punches this evening.

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: October 21

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Presented by Meraki Theatre Group, this play is directed by Vikas Garg and celebrates tears, smiles, defeats, victories and even the death of artistes .

What: In Quest for Peace

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: October 21

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this iconic film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as well as Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur.

What: Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Where: Rooftop, Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola

When: October 21

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!