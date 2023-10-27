HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 28

Let's kickstart the weekend on a spooky note with a Halloween-themed pupper party. Check out what else you mustn't miss, that's happening today:

#Petstagram

Catch It Live on October 28

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This Halloween-themed party for pupers promises to be a cool event for all pet parents!

What: Doggie Howl-o-Ween Party

Where: Rooftop, Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola

When: October 28

Timing: 5pm to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)

Entry: www.zomato.com

#TuneIn

Singer Vijay Kumar will take to Delhi stage to compel the music lovers to groove.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Street Jammer Live

Where: Studio XO, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: October 28

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Artist Gunjan Shrivastava's artworks focus on the symbolism of flowers.

What: Botanical Tapestry – Threads of Nature

Where: Gallery No 5, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35, Ferozeshah Road

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: October 28 to November 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

When onstage, comic Aaditya Kulshreshth uses his nickname Kullu.

What: Smooth Kullu Smooth ft Aaditya Kulshreshth

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: October 28

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Directed by Rajesh Tiwari, this play depicts the paradoxes in the society.

What: Charandas Chor

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: October 28

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

Modern Times is a 1936 American part-talkie social comedy film written and directed by Charlie Chaplin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Modern Times

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 28

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Curated by Malvika Poddar and Timsy Anand, this lifestyle exhibition showcases collections of prominent jewellery designers including Farah Khan, Raniwala, and Dabiri.

What: Jahan – World of Luxury

Where: The Pavillion, DLF Emporio, 4, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: October 28 & 29

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!