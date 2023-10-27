HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 28
The day of October 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Let's kickstart the weekend on a spooky note with a Halloween-themed pupper party. Check out what else you mustn't miss, that's happening today:
#Petstagram
What: Doggie Howl-o-Ween Party
Where: Rooftop, Pacific Premium Outlets Mall, Jasola
When: October 28
Timing: 5pm to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jasola Apollo (Violet Line)
Entry: www.zomato.com
#TuneIn
What: Street Jammer Live
Where: Studio XO, 1st Floor, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 28
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Botanical Tapestry – Threads of Nature
Where: Gallery No 5, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35, Ferozeshah Road
When: October 28 to November 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Smooth Kullu Smooth ft Aaditya Kulshreshth
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: October 28
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Charandas Chor
Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
When: October 28
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Modern Times
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 28
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Jahan – World of Luxury
Where: The Pavillion, DLF Emporio, 4, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: October 28 & 29
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free