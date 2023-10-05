HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 5
The day of October 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Just before the weekend begins with HT City Unwind, here's how you can plan your Thursday without much ado!
#ArtAttack
What: Quills of Ages
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 5 to 11
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Cocktails & Comedy ft Harpriya Bains, Nishant Suri & Raghav Mandava
Where: Harp by Maruchi, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Qutub Golf Course, Lado Sarai
When: October 5
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Rutba - Tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: October 5
Timing: 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.home-delhi.com
#StepUp
What: 22nd LalitArpan Festival | Dviparna
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 5
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Natya Rang Utsav
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: October 5 to 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: The Shades of Blue
Where: Exhibition Hall, Nature Bazaar, Kisan Haat, Andheria Modh
When: October 5 to 7
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)
Entry: ₹40