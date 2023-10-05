HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 5

Just before the weekend begins with HT City Unwind, here's how you can plan your Thursday without much ado!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on October 5

What: Quills of Ages

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 5 to 11

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Presented by Art Konsult, this exhibition showcases letters, legal documents, inland letters, and telegrams of the Tagore family from Dwarkanath Tagore, Debendranath Tagore, and Rabindranath Tagore.

(L to R) Nishant Suri, Harpriya Bains and Raghav Mandava will tickle your funny bone tonight!

What: Cocktails & Comedy ft Harpriya Bains, Nishant Suri & Raghav Mandava

Where: Harp by Maruchi, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Qutub Golf Course, Lado Sarai

When: October 5

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

Paying tribute to the iconic singer, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan will be Naman (vocalist) from the Rutba band.

What: Rutba - Tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: October 5

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.home-delhi.com

#StepUp

Mohiniyattam dancer Megha Nair will be performing today at this festival curated by Padma Shri Shovana Narayan.

What: 22nd LalitArpan Festival | Dviparna

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 5

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

The three-day Natya Rang Utsav is organised by Rama Theatre Natya Vidya Sansthan.

What: Natya Rang Utsav

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: October 5 to 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

Metaphor Racha presents women's garments in The Shades of Blue including hand-block printed sarees, stoles, and other textile products.

What: The Shades of Blue

Where: Exhibition Hall, Nature Bazaar, Kisan Haat, Andheria Modh

When: October 5 to 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Chhattarpur (Yellow Line)

Entry: ₹40

