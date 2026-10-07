HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 7, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Delhivision Live
Where: Summer House Cafe, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas
When: October 7
Timing: 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Now the labour of a fully committed heart is finished - Yayoi Kusama – Speaker: Anu Jindal
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: October 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: A Tribute to Begum Akhtar Sahiba – Hindustani Semi Classical Music Ft. Sumita Dutta (Vocal recital), accompanied by Ustad Kamal Ahmed (Sarangi), Ustad Saleem Ahmad (Tabla) and Ustad Salamat Ali (Harmonium)
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Nrithyasamarpanam - Solo Bharatanatyam Recital Ft. Sindhu Shyam
Where: The Theatre – Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 7{{/usCountry}}
When: October 7{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Invincible Somnath: A Saga of Millennia by Dr Meenakshi Jain – Panelists: Heeraman Tiwari, Himanshu Roy, Professor, Côme Carpentier
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Scented Candle Making
Where: Savour Sol, HS-25, Kailash Colony Market, Greater Kailash 1
When: October 7
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Standup Stars Ft. Rajat Chauhan, Appurv Gupta, Nishant Suri, Kishore Dayani, Ravi Khurana, Shreya Priyam Roy, Neeti Palta, Vikramjit Singh, Kaustubh Aggarwal, Shubham Pujari, and more
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, 2nd Floor (above Lake View Bistro), Hauz Khas Village, Deer Park, Hauz Khas
When: October 7
Timing: 8pm
Entry: ₹249 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Green Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction