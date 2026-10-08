HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged
What: LalitArpan Festival 2026 - Tradition, Transition, Transmission: Living Legacies — Indian Classical Dance Performances; Followed by Yudhishthir and Draupadi, A Dance-Theatre Performance Ft. Sunit Tandon and Guru Shovana Narayan
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion | Arguments with Gandhi by Ramachandra Guha: Discussants: Dr Ramachandra Guha and Prof Apoorvanand
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: October 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Whispers of Kashi – Artworks by Ranadip Mukherjee
Where: Kalamkaari Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: October 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Hanguel Day
Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-IV
When: October 8
Timing: 1.30pm to 3.15pm
Entry: Free (First come, first served){{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (First come, first served){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 8
Timing: 7pm to 9.30pm
Entry: ₹1,999 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Neelgar: An Exhibition of Timeless Techniques
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: October 8 & 9
Timing: 10.30pm to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction