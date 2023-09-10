Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 10

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 10, 2023 12:20 AM IST

The day of September 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

The G20 Summit is still on in Delhi, but you can catch all the fun before the long weekend ends with Sunday. Here's how:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on September 10
Jai Jhirwal is the winner of Jaipur Idol Season 4.

What: Jazzy Beats ft Jai Jhirwal

Where: AIR - An Ivory Region, III Floor, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh

When: September 10

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

This art exhibition has works of artists such as Shilpa Gupta, Atul Dodiya, Atul Bhalla, and BV Doshi among others.

What: The Patience of Ordinary Things

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

When: August 29 to September 23

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Angad Singh Ranyal is a member of East India Comedy collective.

What: Trial Ball ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: September 10

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

Noida Haat is open during the G20 Summit.

What: Janmashtami Utsav

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 32, Noida

When: September 1 to 10

Timing: 11am to 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

Entry: 30

