HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 10

The G20 Summit is still on in Delhi, but you can catch all the fun before the long weekend ends with Sunday. Here's how:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on September 10

Jai Jhirwal is the winner of Jaipur Idol Season 4.

What: Jazzy Beats ft Jai Jhirwal

Where: AIR - An Ivory Region, III Floor, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh

When: September 10

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

This art exhibition has works of artists such as Shilpa Gupta, Atul Dodiya, Atul Bhalla, and BV Doshi among others.

What: The Patience of Ordinary Things

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony

When: August 29 to September 23

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Angad Singh Ranyal is a member of East India Comedy collective.

What: Trial Ball ft Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: September 10

Timing: 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

Noida Haat is open during the G20 Summit.

What: Janmashtami Utsav

Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 32, Noida

When: September 1 to 10

Timing: 11am to 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

Entry: ₹30

