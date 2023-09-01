HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 2

Hey Delhiites, what's your Saturday plan? Don't stress if there's none for we are happy to help! Check out how you can make the day exciting:

#CineCall

Catch It Live on September 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Catch it live on September 2

What: G20 Film Festival | Robe of Gems

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 2

Timing: 11am

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Catch it live on September 2

What: I Still Love You ft Madhur Virli

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: September 2

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.insider.in

#TuneIn

Catch it live on September 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What: Zikrr Performing Live

Where: White Oak Cafe, Farm No 4, Silver Oak Farm Road, Anand Anand Gram, Ghitorni

When: September 2

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Ghitorni (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Catch it live on September 2

What: Glimpses of Santiniketan

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When: September 1 to 7

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) & Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

Catch it live on September 2

What: Mr. Right

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 2

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) & Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: www.indiahabitat.org

#FleaSpree

Catch it live on September 2

What: Umang Art & Craft — Silk Expo

Where: Noida Indoor Stadium (Gate No 6), Sector 21, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

When: August 30 to September 11

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction