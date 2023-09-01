HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 2

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Sep 01, 2023 11:59 PM IST

The day of September 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Hey Delhiites, what's your Saturday plan? Don't stress if there's none for we are happy to help! Check out how you can make the day exciting:

#CineCall

Catch It Live on September 2
What: G20 Film Festival | Robe of Gems

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 2

Timing: 11am

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: I Still Love You ft Madhur Virli

Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

When: September 2

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.insider.in

#TuneIn

What: Zikrr Performing Live

Where: White Oak Cafe, Farm No 4, Silver Oak Farm Road, Anand Anand Gram, Ghitorni

When: September 2

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Ghitorni (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Glimpses of Santiniketan

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 1 to 7

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) & Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Mr. Right

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 2

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) & Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.indiahabitat.org

#FleaSpree

What: Umang Art & Craft — Silk Expo

Where: Noida Indoor Stadium (Gate No 6), Sector 21, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

When: August 30 to September 11

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

Entry: Free

