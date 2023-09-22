HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 23

This weekend you'll be spoilt for choice. But hang on, here's a smart way to choose what's worthy where… Check out the post to sort your plans well!

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 23

Chiraj Panjwani is an engineer turned stand-up comic.

What: Chirag Panjwani Live

Where: Happy High, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: September 23

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

This painting by Jayasri Burman is an acrylic work on a 7x7ft canvas.

What: Agradoot – Agents of Change

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

When: September 23 to October 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Aastha Gill is known for songs like DJ Wale Babu, Balma, Buzz and Kamariya, among others.

What: Aastha Gill Live

Where: Imperfecto Ruin Pub, Logix Mall, Logix City Centre, Sector 32, Noida

When: September 23

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Kathak dancer, Shubhi Johari will present Ummeed as part of her recital.

What: Oasis for Art - Dance Series 2 ft Shubhi Johari

Where: The Trialogue Studio, E 300, Greater Kailash I

When: September 23

Timing: 5pm & 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

The English movie, Me Before You stars actors Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin.

What: Me Before You

Where: Amphitheatre, DLF CyberHub, Gurugram

When: September 23

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

Directed by Rakesh Bedi, this play has a multi-starrer cast including actors Rupali Ganguly and Kishwer Merchant.

What: Patte Khul Gaye

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: September 23

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#FleaSpree

Beautiful pieces in emerald, by Pareena Jewels, are displayed as part of this showcase.

What: Royal Fables Delhi 2023

Where: Araya Bagh, MG Road, Ghitorni

When: September 23 & 24

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Arjan Garh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

