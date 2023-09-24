HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 24
The day of September 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
What: Trevor Noah – Off The Record Tour
Where: Weightlifting Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadiu, Pragati Vihar (Entry from Gate No 19 and 20)
When: September 24
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
If you're reading this post then in all likelihood you too have not been invited to #parineetichopra & #raghavchadha wedding aka #RagNeeti in #Udaipur. But don't let that ruin your Sunday as you are most welcome to attend some other happening events in #Delhi today!
#JustForLaughs
What: Talking Geometry
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 22 to 27
Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Sunburn ft Teri Miko
Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida
When: September 24
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Gauhar
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: September 24
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Bridal Asia A/W'23
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla Phase III
When: September 24
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line)
Entry: Free