Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 25

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 25

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2023 08:40 AM IST

The day of September 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Why worry to sail through Monday blues for we are here to sort your day, and the week ahead! Check out all that you can explore in NCR, today.

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on September 25
Manu Parekh is a distinguished modernist known for his series of paintings on Varanasi, the city.

What: Whispers of Colour – Vibrant Expressions in Every Hue

Where: Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Rd, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43

When: September 2 to December 31

Timing: 8.30am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Gaurav Gupta is also a dentist by profession.

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: September 25

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

DJ Asad is a resident DJ at Home, Vasant Kunj.

What: Bolly Night ft DJ Asad

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: September 11

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

The Proposal has been adapted from renowned playwright Anton Chekhov’s famous play, A Marriage Proposal.

What: The Proposal

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 25

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
listing delhi music theatre art exhibition
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP