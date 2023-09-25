HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 25
The day of September 25 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Why worry to sail through Monday blues for we are here to sort your day, and the week ahead! Check out all that you can explore in NCR, today.
#ArtAttack
What: Whispers of Colour – Vibrant Expressions in Every Hue
Where: Two Horizon Center, Golf Course Rd, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43
When: September 2 to December 31
Timing: 8.30am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: September 25
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Bolly Night ft DJ Asad
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: September 11
Timing: 10pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: The Proposal
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 25
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com