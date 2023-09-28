HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 28

It's just #Thursday and yet #Delhi is abuzz with some amazing events. What are you waiting for... Weekend? No need, we say!

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 28

Stand-up comics Narender Khanna, Sunil Saini and Love Arora are all set to tickle your funny bone today.

This painting exhibition has works of Sajal Kumar Mitra, Sisir Kumar Datta and Kalidas Satardekar.

What: Shaadi.com vs Hookups

Where: Virgin Comedy Corner, FF-12, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: September 28

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Threelled Strokes

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 26 to 30

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Fakhri, a Sufi fusion rock band, was established in 2015 in Delhi.

What: Rumaniyat ft Fakhri Band

Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: September 28

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#Staged

What: Afterlies

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 28

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Directed by Faezeh Jalali, this comedy play shows the argument on afterlife between three elderly individuals at a hospital.

Chile's dance group Bafochi, which was established 36 years ago, is all set to perform at the fourth edition of Indo-Latin America Cultural Festival.

What: Ballet Folkloric de Chile ft Bafochi

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: September 28

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)

Entry: Free

