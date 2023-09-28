HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 28
The day of September 28 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's just #Thursday and yet #Delhi is abuzz with some amazing events. What are you waiting for... Weekend? No need, we say!
#JustForLaughs
What: Shaadi.com vs Hookups
Where: Virgin Comedy Corner, FF-12, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: September 28
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Threelled Strokes
Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 26 to 30
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Rumaniyat ft Fakhri Band
Where: F Bar and Lounge, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida
When: September 28
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#Staged
What: Afterlies
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 28
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Ballet Folkloric de Chile ft Bafochi
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: September 28
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Line)
Entry: Free