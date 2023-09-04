HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 4
The day of September 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Before the long weekend kicks in, it's time to face Monday. Here are all the reasons to help you sail through:
#TuneIn
What: Nikhil Bailur
Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram
When: September 4
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
#ArtAttack
What: Emitting the Light
Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: September 1 to October 13
Timing: 9am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas
When: September 4
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Krishna | Dance drama
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 4
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com