HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 4

Before the long weekend kicks in, it's time to face Monday. Here are all the reasons to help you sail through:

#TuneIn

What: Nikhil Bailur

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

When: September 4

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#ArtAttack

What: Emitting the Light

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: September 1 to October 13

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: September 4

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Krishna | Dance drama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

