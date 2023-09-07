HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 7
The day of September 7 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Wondering where to begin the long weekend, courtesy G20? Worry not for Delhi has loads to offer. Check it out here:
#TuneIn
What: Ladies Night ft DJ Sumit
Where: Brewocrat, Block A, Sector 47, Gurugram
When: September 7
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: Art Spectra
Where: All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg
When: September 1 to 7
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: Bailey's Diner, Plot 31, Saraswati Kunj, Sector 54, Gurugram
When: September 7
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Radhe-Shyam ft Uma Sharma
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 7
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
