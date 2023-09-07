HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 7

Wondering where to begin the long weekend, courtesy G20? Worry not for Delhi has loads to offer. Check it out here:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on September 7

Catch It Live on September 7

What: Ladies Night ft DJ Sumit

Where: Brewocrat, Block A, Sector 47, Gurugram

When: September 7

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on September 7

What: Art Spectra

Where: All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, 1, Rafi Marg

When: September 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 7

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Bailey's Diner, Plot 31, Saraswati Kunj, Sector 54, Gurugram

When: September 7

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk (Rapid Metro)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Catch It Live on September 7

What: Radhe-Shyam ft Uma Sharma

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 7

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

