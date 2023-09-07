Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 8

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 8

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 07, 2023 11:54 PM IST

The day of September 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

It's Day 1 of the long weekend, courtesy the G20 Summit, and you must be wondering what to do! Don’t worry, everything isn't closed. Check out how you can have a fun day:

Catch It Live on September 8

 

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on September 8

What: Aankit Kholia Live

Where: Trippy Tequila, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

When: September 8

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

Exhibition at Palette Art Gallery

What: Spice Box and Other Voids

Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links

When: September 6 to October 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Catch It Live on September 8

What: Please Interrupt ft Nishant Tanwar

Where: Laughter Nation, 9A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village

When: September 8

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Magenta & Yellow Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Catch It Live on September 8

What: Tara Sitara ft Eshan Hilal

Where: Khubani, Gate No 8, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity

When: September 8

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida delhi art gallery music listing dance culture exhibition
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP