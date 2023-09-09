HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 9

Delhi is busy witnessing G20 Summit, but trust us it's not a lockdown for those of you wanting to revel in the weekend vibe! Check out all the cool events that you can attend this Saturday:

#TuneIn

Catch It Live on September 9

AIR - An Ivory Region is open on all days during the G20 Summit.

What: Jazzy Jukebox ft Mohit Oberoi

Where: AIR - An Ivory Region, III Floor, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh

When: September 9

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink Line)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

Art exhibition, Very Small Feelings, unveils archival gems of Hong Kong-based artist Ha Bik Chuen.

What: Very Small Feelings

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, District Centre, Saket

When: July 4 to September 20

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

Trivia: Akanksha Sharma is the voice behind the animated Manga character, Shin-chan.

What: Sharma Ji Ki Beti ft Akanksha Sharma

Where: Laughter Nation, 9A, II Floor, Hauz Khas Village

When: September 9

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

Catch The Fusion Art Collective perform live at Apparel House in Gurugram

What: Rooh Alraqs – A Belly Dance Fusion Production

Where: Apparel House Epicentre, Sector 44, Gurugram

When: September 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.townscript.com

