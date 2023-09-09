HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 9
The day of September 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Delhi is busy witnessing G20 Summit, but trust us it's not a lockdown for those of you wanting to revel in the weekend vibe! Check out all the cool events that you can attend this Saturday:
#TuneIn
What: Jazzy Jukebox ft Mohit Oberoi
Where: AIR - An Ivory Region, III Floor, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh
When: September 9
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink Line)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: Very Small Feelings
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, District Centre, Saket
When: July 4 to September 20
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Sharma Ji Ki Beti ft Akanksha Sharma
Where: Laughter Nation, 9A, II Floor, Hauz Khas Village
When: September 9
Timing: 4pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Rooh Alraqs – A Belly Dance Fusion Production
Where: Apparel House Epicentre, Sector 44, Gurugram
When: September 9
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.townscript.com