HTCity Vibe of 25: Jubin Nautiyal celebrates GGSIPU's 25 years at Anugoonj fest

The vibrant performance by singer Jubin Nautiyal not only left the students of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) in high spirits but also marked the grand celebration of the university’s 25th foundation year, on Saturday. Singer Jubin Nautiyal performed on the final day of the recently concluded three-day fest, Anugoonj 2024.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The annual cultural fest, Anugoonj ’24, attracted a massive crowd of over 1 lakh youngsters across three exciting days, all eager to immerse themselves in the festivities. The final day was the pinnacle of joy as the Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah, 2021) singer treated the students to a mesmerising medley, featuring hits including Humnava Mere, Kuch Baatein, Tumse Pyaar Karke, Jaadui and Manike, with students enthusiastically singing along.

Nautiyal took a moment to express his love for “favourite Dilli” with a heartfelt verse: “Dil ki choton ne mujhe chaen se rehne na diya, jab chali sard hawa, maine tujhe yaad kiya. Isska rona nahin ki tune kiya dil barbad. Iska gham hai ki bahut der mein barbad kiya!” Thanking the enthusiastic crowd, he added, “This evening is all about gratitude for me. Thank you to every single student who came out to watch me. Every song is for you!"

A crowd of around 75,000 students turned up to catch the live performance of the singer.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Overflowing with admiration after the performance, Astha Bhardwaj, a second-year student of BA (Hons) English, shared, “I fought at home just to watch Jubin singing! Raataan Lambiyan is my ringtone and caller tune!” Adding to this, Sanjana Seware, a third-year BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) student, described the evening as magical, and says, “There were jammers everywhere and nobody could connect with their friends, everyone was lost. But when Jubin came out to perform, we were all so mesmerised that we forgot who we came with!”

As some students illuminated the front rows with flashlights of their mobile phones, a small group towards the back took the excitement to new heights by climbing the poles, to catch a glimpse of the artiste. Parth Khanna, a first-year student of BTech (Automation Robotics), shared, “The situation could have easily gone awry, but all of us were so involved in the performance, and the arrangements were made in a way that we could enjoy without any worries.”

