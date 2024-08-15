Independence Day: A celebration for every heart

In a heartwarming celebration of patriotism and inclusivity, The Lepra India Trust united children from diverse backgrounds to honour the spirit of freedom in the Capital. The event featured chief guest Gulshan Nanda, Padma Shri awardee and former chairman of the Cottage Industries Emporium, alongside historian Manju Pradhan. They hoisted the flag with Sunita Johar, director of the Trust and Navin Chawla, founder and former chief election commissioner of India. Flag hoisting ceremony at The Lepra India Trust

Navin Chawla with Manju Pradhan

The Lepra India Trust has long been a champion of health, education, and empowerment for marginalized communities. Through various initiatives, the Trust ensure that children from economically weaker sections and those with disabilities receive the support and resources they need to thrive.

Sunita Johar and Rupika Chawla

This Independence Day celebration is a part of the Trust's broader efforts to create a more inclusive society where every child can participate in the joys of life, regardless of their circumstances. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to students.

Gulshan Nanda

Refreshments were given to all the children, participants, and guests, leaving them with smiles and memories that will last a lifetime.